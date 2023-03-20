KERSEY — The Elk County Fair Board of Directors has several fundraisers in the works for 2023, all of which benefit improvements being made to the fairgrounds on Dietz Road.
This year’s Elk County Fair is set for Aug. 8-12.
“We are still planning, but have quite a few things already on the list,” said Jeremy Dorsey, ECF Board president, of the 2023 fair schedule.
The Gun Bash –set for May 20 –is a newer event, having first taken place in 2022, he said. The bash benefits the ongoing paving project happening at the fairgrounds.
This project is likely the one most beneficial to the community, he said, as fair-goers with mobility issues, who are walking with children in strollers, etc., will no longer have challenges moving around the grounds.
“We are trying to make the grounds accessible for everyone,” Dorsey said.
There will also be a chicken barbecue fundraiser April 29 in conjunction with the 4H Egg Hunt at the Elk County Fairgrounds. It will be takeout only, and presale tickets will be available. The dinner consists of half of a chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans and a roll for $12.
The ECF continues its “Buckle Series” for 4H as well, which is a monthly equestrian sports competition in the Elk County area. Spectators are welcome.
The dates for the 2023 Buckle Series are April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, and Oct. 5.
Most recently, “Holiday Lights at the Fair” was held at the grounds during the Christmas season as a way to bring in some extra funds.
“For the rest of the year, up until the fair, we will likely work on smaller fundraisers,” Dorsey said. “We are always looking for new or different fundraising ideas.”
Aside from the mobility project, the fair board is also targeting its new office, a “re-work” of the Starr Pavilion, he continued.
“We are also working on LED lighting upgrades to help save money during rentals and the annual fair,” Dorsey said.
The next portion of the grounds to be paved will be the handicap-parking area, close to building No. 1.
“The last few years, we have been reinvesting a lot of time and funds into the grounds,” he said. “We are hopeful that the folks who support us and the general public at large notices these improvements.”
Follow Elk County Fair Inc. on Facebook for updates.