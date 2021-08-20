Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Miko is a 1-year-old Saluki Shepherd mix who traveled all the way from Kuwait as part of a rescue mission. He Is very friendly, energetic and loves people. He likes to go for walks and car rides. Miko loves children, but he is very playful, so he would do best in a. home with older children. JUFTA would like to see him go to an experienced shepherd owner who would continue to work with him on his manners and give him lots of exercise. Contact justusfta@gmail.com.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYHenry is around 8 years old. He was a stray and is a happy guy with lots of spunk. Henry loves people and going for walks. When he arrived, he was underweight and had patches of hair missing. He is now recovering.
Fresno is a beautiful little kitten who is around 3 months old. She is cute, funny and playful.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Tux is a guy who loves attention! He is updated on shots, dewormed and scheduled to be neutered. Tux is ready for his furever home!
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUELucy is a cute kitten with a spunky and spicy personality. She likes to roam around. Lucy is high energy, but also likes to lay and relax on her own terms. Her favorite toy is a little spring. She likes to carry it in her mouth while she explores or climbs the cat tower.
Lucy would do well in any home, but hasn’t been tested with dogs. She is friendly with cats.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYKristy is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix who came from a backyard breeding operation in the south. She was kept in a kennel her entire life. Kristy is timid and learning that not all people are scary. She comes out of her shell easier when other dogs are around. She is a gentle dog who walks well on a harness and enjoys other shelter dogs. She would do best in a home with older children. Kristy deserves a patient and loving home.
Miley is a 1-year-old girl who came to the shelter with her brother, Billy, who was adopted. Miley’s favorite toy is a stuffed mouse. She will carry it around with her all day. She isn’t a huge fan of other cats, but she has lots of love to give people!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTERGiovanni is a super sweet 7-year-old boy. He had severe stomatitis, but with medical support and removal of his teeth, he has made a remarkable recovery. Giovanni would need a diet of quality wet food, and follow-up oral care.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCALady is a very shy Chihuahua mix who is 6 years old. She loves to relax on a loving lap. She deserves a wonderful home.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENRalph is around 4 and a half years old. He is sweet and loves to sit by the window in the sun.
For more information, visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-7080.