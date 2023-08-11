Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Indie loves to run around and play. He loves to smell the world, too, so his nose is always to the ground. Indie needs help with some basic commands. He can be a little shy at first, but with patience and treats, he comes around. He loves to jump up and give hugs, so smaller children in the home may not be best for him.
Stewart and Gus are brothers who came to the shelter together. Stewart is a fun-loving cat who loves to play with toys. He also loves treats, head scratches and attention. Gus likes to cuddle and make biscuits. He is a lover of all people and a snuggler.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Zeke is an Australian Shepherd mix. He was born on Jan. 1, 2023. Zeke is a very nice dog who has lots of energy. He loves to play.
Tabitha came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 1 year old. Tabitha is very sweet and funny. She loves being attention and being brushed.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Lorelai is around 3 years old and full of adventurous spirit. She loves to seek out bright window ledges, dark mysterious corners, and tall lookouts. She was a great mama to a litter of babies who are all grown and ready to be adopted themselves now. She’s looking forward to her next big adventure now (without the kids).
Diesel is a 1-year-old Labarador mix who is a little shy at first, but once he blossoms into himself, he is a playful and lovable boy. Diesel is pickier about his canine friends and would prefer a no-cat home. He walks well on a leash and likes being outdoors.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Maddie is 6 months old. She has lots of energy. She also likes to sunbathe by the window.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.