Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sprite is a Blue Heeler mix who is 8 months old. Sprite is very sweet and smart. She loves toys. She was surrendered due to her owner having too many dogs. Sprite was born with a birth defect in her right eye. She has been vet checked, and it causes her no pain. It does not slow her down at all.
Princess came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 1 year old. Princess loves to play and explore. She is very sweet.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Mabel is around 3 months old and the bravest one of the litter. She is still a little shy, but can be easily convinced that toys are a lot of fun. Mabel would prefer a quieter environment while introducing her to a new home, that way she can adjust more easily.
Uno is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This handsome boy is a total lap dog. He is a social butterfly, but is much pickier about his canine friends. He would prefer a home without other dogs or young children. Uno is a great dog.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Jupiter is a Pitbull Beagle mix who is shy at first, but once he warms up, his true colors shine through. He loves to play outside. Jupiter would love a furever home.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Faith is a long-haired tuxedo sweetheart who will bond with any cat who will let her. She would be a great companion for another cat. She is very shy with humans, and just need some time to get to know them. Faith needs a home with at least one other cat, and a patient human.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Lilly is almost 2 years old. She has been with the rescue for over a year. She is very sweet and likes some cats.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
TINY PAWS NICU
Sally is a beautiful girl who definitely has a “fortitude.” She is good with dogs and other cats. Sally is litter trained, spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. She can be spicy at times, which makes her interesting!