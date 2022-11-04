Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Moxy was born on May 29, 2022. He is a Blue Heeler mix. Moxy is a sweet and playful boy.
Roxy is a sweet and playful girl who is also a Blue Heeler mix. She was also born on May 29, 2022.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Polka is 4 months old. She is active girl who likes to keep everyone entertained! She would rather explore over cuddle, but loves having company for play time.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Cannoli is a beautiful 5-month-old Calico kitty looking for her new family!
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Winnie is 11 weeks old. She will be ready for her furever home around Nov. 10, after she is spayed. Winnie s very playful
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Esther is a beautiful Calico looking for her furever home alongside her sister, Emma! Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbf.com.