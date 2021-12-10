Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYTiffany is a Terrier mix who is 8 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving. Tiffany is a sweet and cute little girl. She enjoys walks and taking naps in her doggy bed.
Howie is a super cute and friendly little guy. He is 2 years old. Howie loves to play and being petted.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Meatball is a firecracker! She loves toys and hates having an empty food bowl. She is playful and also loves attention. She is the “mother hen” of the litter.
Call AMOCC at 814-547-5087 for more information.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYJoey is a 2-year-old Retriever mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. This handsome boy is super playful and a joy to be around. He is perfectly happy keeping himself entertained or being with people.
Joffrey is 7 months old and was found as a stray. It has taken some socialization for him to learn to trust people. While he is more independent than not, Joffrey has made leaps and bounds of progress. He is playful and gets along with other cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAElvis has not left the building! Elvis is a 6-year-old large-and-in-charge kitty ready to rock and roll his way into someone’s home. He is super sweet.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAsher is a sweet and friendly playful polydactyl kitty. He is used to children, adult cats and dogs.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENSimba is a 4-month-old tabby who loves to be near people and purrs for affection.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.