Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Baxter is around 1 year old or younger. He is a super sweet and happy dog who loves to play with squeaky toys. He would make a great addition to any family.
Willie is 4 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his family no longer being able to keep him. He is a big guy who is friendly. Willie likes to be petted and brushed.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYClay is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. He is a great workout partner who loves to run. Clay also loves attention. He would do best being the only dog in the home.
Piper is 4 months old. She is sweet and playful and loves to run and explore with her feline friends.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCARodger’s mustache isn’t his finest quality! He is a super playful kitty who is all fun and games. He is looking for a best friend furever!
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTrixie is a little over 1 year old. She loves to chase and play with toys.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Eddie is a sweet ginger boy looking for his furever home! Visit www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.