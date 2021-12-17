Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.

GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY

Baxter
Baxter GHS

Baxter is around 1 year old or younger. He is a super sweet and happy dog who loves to play with squeaky toys. He would make a great addition to any family.

Willie
Willie GHS

Willie is 4 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his family no longer being able to keep him. He is a big guy who is friendly. Willie likes to be petted and brushed.

To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.

ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYClay is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. He is a great workout partner who loves to run. Clay also loves attention. He would do best being the only dog in the home.

Clay
Clay Elk Co. Humane Society

Piper is 4 months old. She is sweet and playful and loves to run and explore with her feline friends.

Piper
Piper Elk Co. Humane Society

Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.

CLEARFIELD CO. SPCARodger’s mustache isn’t his finest quality! He is a super playful kitty who is all fun and games. He is looking for a best friend furever!

Rodger
Rodger Clearfield Co. SPCA

Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.

RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTrixie is a little over 1 year old. She loves to chase and play with toys.

Trixie

Trixie RAH

Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.

PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE

Eddie
Eddie PPCR

Eddie is a sweet ginger boy looking for his furever home! Visit www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.

