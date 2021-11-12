Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Marley is a 2-year-old Beagle/Collie mix. He was surrendered due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Marley is a very sweet and gentle dog who is good with children.
Theo is a handsome 4-month-old kitten who is very sweet and playful.
If you would like to meet Howie or Parker, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Reggie is ready for his new home! He is friendly with other cats, fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Call 814-547-5087 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAThomas loves to follow people around and chirp and purr! He is a handsome man ready to find his furever family. Thomas is very sweet.
To meet these cuties, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBrady is around 3 months old and came to the shelter with three siblings. He is a huge fan of playtime. Brady loves feathers toys.
Junior is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. He has lots of puppy in him still! Junior loves to go for walks. He doesn’t like sharing food or toys, which means he needs to be watched around other dogs and animals and fed separately. He’d do best in a home without any dogs smaller than he is, or any cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAbby is a young polydactyl cat with a loving heart. She is a real lap cat and would keep someone warm this winter!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENBella is 12 weeks old and loves to play with toys! She is great with other cats.
Call 814-389-7080 or email ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.