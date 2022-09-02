Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Snickers is a 10-year-old Chihuahua. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner going into a nursing home. Snickers will probably come off shy and scared at first. He might even be a little snippy until he becomes comfortable. Snickers needs someone who will give him time to adjust (it might take a couple of weeks or more). Snickers really is a sweet dog who would love a home.
Snickers would do best in a home with no small children, no other pets, and in home where someone is home most of the time. Snickers is also on Apoquel. He takes a half a pill a day.
Sheba is calm, cool, and collected. Sheba came to Gateway Humane Society with four kittens. She has a wonderful demeanor. She is very gentle, friendly, and playful. Sheba is a lovely cat who will bring happiness to any home.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYLibby is a very unique little girl. She loves attention and makes sure people notice her by stretching out her paw to tap them. She is very gentle and very insistent that visitors pet her!
Hannah is around 1 year old and came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. This girl is a social butterfly! She loves to say hi to all the people and plays in the cat room with the other young kitties. She enjoys ear scratches and is very soft.
Through Labor Day, all of the cats –including kittens –are 50 percent off of their regular adoption price.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCACotton is a handsome boy who is 3 months old and ready for his furever home!
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENJesse has been with Ridgway Animal Haven for a year. He is very sweet and his adoption fee has been reduced.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com and the Facebook page. Call 814-389-1082 or email ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSBlake is 4 months old. He is a little shy at first, but warms up with attention! He loves to play with other kittens and gets along with dogs. Blake is a sweet fella. If interested, email justusfta@gmail.com.