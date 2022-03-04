Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bowser is a Heeler mix who is 2 years old. Bowser is a super sweet boy who is still a little shy being at the shelter. He is good with kids and other dogs. Bowser will melt hearts everywhere.
Ebony is a handsome boy who is 7 months old. He is very sweet and loving. He loves to play with the toys and explore. Ebony loves attention and is a very entertaining cat.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Junior is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. Junior has a lot of puppy in him still. He is playful, smiley, and a little bit mouthy. He loves going for walks. Junior doesn’t like sharing food or toys, so he should be carefully watched around other dogs and fed separately from other animals in the household.
Cindy Lou is around 1.5 years old. She is a bit shy and unsure of the shelter. She enjoys relaxing in the kitty condo where she feels safe. With time and quiet home, she will flourish.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Buddy is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix who is the perfect buddy all around. He is always happy and loves to be near people. Hurry up and apply for Buddy today.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Ruby is about 4 months old. She is very sweet and is a lap cat.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Crimson is a 1-year-old kitty who likes other cats and does okay with dogs.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.