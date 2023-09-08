Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Clara is a Beagle mix who is estimated to be around 3 years old. Clara is a silly girl. She thinks she is a lap dog. She is very sweet and loving and is quite a character.
Zen is 4 years old. She is a beautiful Dilute Tortoiseshell. Zen is very sweet and playful. She has lived at the shelter for five months and she would love a furever home.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
THE CALICO CAFEHow has Cobalt not found a home yet? He is one of the sweetest cats on earth. Cobalt is a total cuddle bug.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYHabanero is 3 months old. This handsome little man is as playful and as friendly as they come. He very much enjoys other cats.
Hubert is 3 years old. He came from a shelter in Texas that reached out for help. He is outgoing and social and has a beautiful heart. Hubert enjoys playtime and going for walks. He is a little pickier about his canine friends. He is house-trained and knows a few commands.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUECarson is a sweet orange tabby who is wondering where his furever family is! He is good with children, other cats and dogs.
To meet him, apply at: https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com/adoption-foster-application/?v=7516fd43adaa.