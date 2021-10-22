Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYWoody is 2 years old. He was originally brought to the shelter when he was a kitten. He was returned because a family member developed an allegergy. Woody is a very friendly cat. He usually just loves attention. He also gets along well with most other cats. He is October’s “featured cat,” which means his adoption fee is free once an application is approved.
Blue is a 9-month-old Heeler mix. He is handsome and smart! Blue loves to run, play and explore. He would prefer his dog friends be his size or larger. Blue is October’s “featured dog,” so his adoption fee is cut in half with an approved application.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYBetty is a 3-year-old Beagle/Yorkie mix who is very friendly. Betty loves people and other dogs, especially her sister, Tinkerbell. Betty and her sister were surrendered due to their owner’s illness. The GHS would like to see them adopted together.
Tinkerbell is also a 3-year-old Beagle/Yorkie mix who also loves people and her sister, Betty. She is also very friendly.
To schedule an appointment to meet these sisters, call 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Chloe is about 8 weeks old. She is ready for her furever home where she can play in cuddle!
If interested, contact the rescue at 814-547-5087.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAMilton is 3 months old and he loves to play and snuggle. He also loves food! He has never met a snack he didn’t like. He would make a great new family member.
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE Sarge is waiting to be someone’s lap cat! He enjoys snuggling, pets, scratches and being near people. Sarge is very laid back and gets along well with cats, kittens and kids.
Sarge even comes when he is called! He is very chill and likes to be brushed.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENGinger is 1 year old. She is friendly but a little timid. She needs a patient and permanent home!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call (814) 389-7080.