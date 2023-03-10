Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sugar is a very sweet and loving older dog who was formerly a stray. Sugar is known for melting the hearts of those around her. She would love a home to live out her golden years.
Bones is 6 years old. She is still nervous and scared at the shelter. Bones needs someone who is patient and willing to give her time to adjust to her new surroundings.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Blippi is a handsome fella who is very sweet and a little shy. He absolutely loves a nice warm bed to sleep in. One of his favorite things to do is find a good scratching post. Blippi would make a great addition to any home.
Diesel may be a bit older, but he is full of spunk and overflowing with love to give. He likes to run around, but also take well-deserved naps. Diesel does very well with bath time. He is looking for a couch to curl up on next to his person.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Niko is an 8-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He was brought to the shelter after an overcrowded shelter in Texas reached out for help. Niko is a gentle giant. He loves being on people’s laps. Niko also loves going for walks. He doesn’t mind the company of other dogs or people of all ages. He has not yet been tested with cats.
Nettle is over 1 year old. She has already raised a litter of kittens. Nettle is ready for the good life after taking care of her babies. She is content doing her own thing, but loves a good treat, too.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Prince is 5 months old. He is a little shy at first, but playful and friendly.
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook for further information on submitting an application.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Cinnamon is over 4 months old and a pretty girl. She is very sweet and loves playing with string.
If interested, call the RAH at 814-389-1082.
THE CALICO CAFE
Hennessy, brother of Amaretto, is a sweet boy who is always down for some pats. He’s now a little over 1 year old and has been with the shelter since he was a kitten. He and his sister love to snuggle and play, and would make a great fit in any home.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.