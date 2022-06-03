Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Erma is a beautiful Hound dog who was a stray. She is estimated to be around 2 years old. Erma is an energetic, playful and sweet dog.
Nelson is around 8 weeks old. He is very sweet, playful and entertaining.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Blanche is a 4-month-old Pit Bull mix who is a ball of energy. She likes to carry around her own leash and take herself for walks. She needs basic training and patience.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Uno is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This handsome boy is totally a lap dog, despite his size! He is a social butterfly, but particular about his canine friends and would prefer and only-dog home, or going to one with a calm, laid-back dog. He would do best in a home without young children. Uno is a gentleman on a leash.
Twix is a lovely lady with a big personality. She is sweet with people, and even went to see Santa Claus. She would prefer to live as queen of her home however and not share it with other kitties. She is not a fan of putting up with their shenanigans.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Taco and his siblings, Tessa and Teddy, are all ready for their furever homes. Taco is playful and full of love.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Henry is 8 weeks old. He loves to play and run and is as sweet as can be. Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-1082.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Mario is a big love bug. He has been around other cats and dogs, and loves people. He is friendly and sweet and is looking for his furever home. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com.