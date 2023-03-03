Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
Yiska is a Siberian Husky who has traveled a long road at Willow Run during his rehabilitation process. At approximately 2 years old, and after more than tripling his weight, Yiska needs a home.
This dog would benefit from a larger, fenced-in yard. He travels wonderfully in a vehicle. Yiska loves the outdoors and walks steadily on a leash. He is friendly to dogs and is interested in cats and other small animals.
Yiska is is friendly, and would do best in a calm home.
To apply, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Oscar is a Terrier mix. This little guy is around 1 year old. He came to the shelter as a stray. Oscar can be shy at first, but once he warms up, he is very sweet. Oscar is blind in his left eye.
Buddy is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Buddy is very friendly –he is a lovebug. He loves to play.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Clark is an 8-year-old Border Collie mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. He is a mild-mannered and polite. Clark is gentle, laid back and very well behaved. Clark gets along with other dogs and children. He has not been tested with cats.
Molly is around 1 year old with a heart of gold. She is a little scared at the shelter. Molly loves to be loved. She is sweet and would love a quiet home to unwind.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
CiCi is 4-5 months old. She is up-to-date on her shots, and has been flea-treated, wormed and rabies vaccinated. CiCi loves everyone. She is super sweet and friendly.
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook for further information on submitting an application.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Minnie is around 6 months old. She loves chasing balls and playing with mice. Minnie has been with the rescue for a while, and would love a home!
If interested, call the RAH at 814-389-1082.
THE CALICO CAFE
Jenny is a “teen mom” who has been through a lot already. At a little under 2 years old, she has already raised her daughter, Lt. Danielle, and witnessed her unfortunately have her leg amputated. Now, Jenny is ready to enjoy the rest of her young adult life in a comfortable home. She is an adorable, shy and curious Calico who will make someone very happy.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.