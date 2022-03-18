Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Izzy is a beautiful girl who is super friendly. She loves attention. She is 3 years old. Izzy would do best in a home with no other pets.
Olive is a friendly little girl. She was born on April 27, 2021. Olive loves to play and explore.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Zuri is a 3-year-old Terrier mix who is a sweetheart and very fast learner! She is very active and loves to play. She would need a home that matches her energy. Zuri should be in a single-dog home, or one with a very tolerant playmate.
Carrot is a 2-year-old ball of personality. He is full of wide-eyed curiosity and a passion for play. This dude loves chasing toys and is the master of pounce. When he’s all played out though, he doesn’t mind some friendly ear scratches either!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Oliver is an adult rabbit who is a curious, friendly little guy. He loves toys! Don’t forget to check out Puppy, also a rabbit, who is Oliver’s best friend.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Lava is a sweet tuxedo kitty who is 4-6 months old. He is a little shy at first, but very gentle.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.