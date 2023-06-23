Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Lynn is an 8-year-old Boxer mix who was a stray. She is a gentle older lady who is as sweet as they come. She loves people and attention, as well as going for short walks and playing. Lynn enjoys the company of other dogs and does well with children. Lynn is house trained and knows a few commands.
Bella is a 4-year-old girl who is very special. She is independent and perfectly happy hanging out by herself, but doesn’t mind attention. Bella suffers from seizures and is on medication. She enjoys being a couch potato and is a foodie.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYWinnie came to the shelter as a stray. She is around 3 years old. Winnie is an energetic and sweet girl who likes going for walks and attention. Winnie has lots of energy and should be in a home with no small children.
Penelope is 2 years old. She is sweet, playful and curious. Penelope loves attention and playing. She has no tail.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAHarry is a big love bug with a wonderful personality. He can be a little shy at first, but is an amazing cat.
Houdini is the brother of Goose. These boys love to play, and enjoy taking a good nap, too. They are still puppies, so they’ll need a home with lots of time and patience. They need help with potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Sparky is 2 years old. He is very sweet. Sparky came from a home with 21 other cats. He was a father for a long time, and now it’s his turn to find a furever family.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.