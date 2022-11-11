Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mopsy was born on May 29, 2022. She is a Blue Heller mix and a sweet and playful girl.
Quinton is a little over 1 year old. He is a charmer. He is the sweetest cat with such an endearing personality. He is extremely loving and lovable. Finigan is very sociable and loves to be held. Quinton dotes on human interaction, affection, and touch. If he is not playing, then he is sitting on a lap.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Carrot is a 2-year-old ball of purrsonality. He is very curious and loves to play and chase toys. He loves ear scratches, too.
Happy is around 3 years old and adjusting to life in the shelter. She is still very scared with all of the new people and activities. Happy would prefer a nice quiet home with no young children.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Panda is a purrty black and white boy who is 8 months old and ready for adoption.
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Bert is 13 weeks old. He is very sweet and enjoys playing with his siblings. Email ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.