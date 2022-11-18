Lulu

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.

GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY

Winnie
Winnie GHS

Winnie came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 3 years old. Winnie is an energetic girl who enjoys walks. Winnie would love a home for Christmas.

Axel
Axel GHS

Axel is a sweet and playful little boy. He was born at the shelter on June 24, 2022.

To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.

ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY

Rebel

Rebel Elk Co. Humane Society

Rebel is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier who is a handsome, smiling boy. He can be shy at first, but warms right up. Rebel is a cuddle bug and adores attention. He would prefer a home without any cats.

Aster

Aster Elk Co. Humane Society

Aster is 6-7 months old and was brought to the shelter after her owner passed away. She is beautiful and is having a hard time adjusting to shelter life. She would love a nice, quiet and loving home for the holidays. Aster enjoys the company of other cats.

Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAAquaman is a 6-month-old handsome guy looking for his furever family!

Aquaman
Aquaman Clearfield Co. SPCA

Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.

PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUELulu is dreaming of a new home for Christmas. She has lots of love and cuddles to give. Lulu does well with other cats and dogs.

Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.

