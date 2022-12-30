Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bella is a beautiful Lab/Beagle mix who is 18 months old. Bella was surrendered to the shelter due to no fault of her own. She is a very friendly girl who loves to play and go for walks. Bella is strong. She would do best in a home with older children.
Spooky is a beautiful black cat who is little over 1 year old. This sweet girl has lived at the shelter since January 2022. Spooky is a sweet, funny and entertaining girl. She would like to have all the attention for herself. Therefore, she would do best as the only pet. Spooky would love a home for the New Year.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYTom is a 2-year-old cat who was found as a stray. Tom is a pretty-eyed cool cat who enjoys attention on occasion. He is independent, too. Other cats are fine company for Tom. He is very food motivated.
Mia is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. She was brought to the shelter after her original owner fell into financial hardship. Mia is soon to be spayed, updated on her vaccinations, flea treated and dewormed. This beautiful lady has a lot of soul behind those pretty eyes of hers. She’s super playful, curious and a quick study when treats are involved. While Mia very much enjoys the company of humans, she isn’t a fan of other animals, including other dogs and cats. Because of this, the shelter recommends she goes to a single-pet home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAPumpkin is a 3-month-old ball of joy looking for her furever family!
Visit www.cleafieldcountyspca.org to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Maizee has been with Ridgway Animal Haven for over a year now. She would make a great companion. Maizee is in need of a loving family with lots of attention to give.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
TINY PAWS NICUCelsius loves to play and snuggle on top of her human. She is very vocal, social and sweet. Celsius would need a home with no dogs, but is fine with children and other cats.
Visit https://tinypawsnicu.org.
CENTRAL PA HUMANE SOCIETY
Harley and CoCo are a pair of senior best buds looking for their furever home together. They are a bonded pair! Harley is 12 years old and a Labrador mix, and CoCo is a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Visit www.centralpahumane.org.