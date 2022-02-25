Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Hagrid is sadly often overlooked because he is FIV positive. What a lot of people don’t realize is FIV positive cats can lead long, normal, healthy lives, and live with non-FIV positive cats, as long as everyone gets along.
Hagrid is around 5 years old. He loves to lounge around the house and take naps. He is quiet, but is an excellent listener and couch buddy. He is very food motivated!
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shi is a Beagle mix who just turned 1 year old. Shi is a sweet and playful girl.
Spooky is 8 months old. Spooky is a sweet, funny, and entertaining girl. She would like to have all the attention for herself; therefore, she would do best as the only pet.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Peanut is almost 3 years old. She likes to play with feather toys, and meow at humans for attention! She also has a mustache.
Alika is a 10-month-old Beagle mix who is a sweet and playful girl. She loves spending time with both people and other dogs, though she can play rough so would need a playmate that can handle her energy. Alika also isn’t a fan of sharing her favorite treats, which because of this, the shelter recommends she be fed separately from any other pets in the home.
She does need some work on her basic training and commands, as well as house training.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Ralph is 11 months old. He is handsome and very sweet. He loves head pets!
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Bella is around 4 months old. She is a very sweet and beautiful tuxedo girl!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Tweeter is a sweet older cat who likes other cats, dogs and loves people! She is well-rounded, litter-trained and healthy.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.