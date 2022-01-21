Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.

GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY

Bentley is a cute little guy. He is a Chihuahua mix who is 10 years old. Bentley is very sweet. He would make someone a great companion.

Grady is 6 months old. He is a very sweet and playful kitten.

To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.

ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY

Hannah is around 1 year old and came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. This girl is a social butterfly! She loves to say hi to all the people and plays in the cat room with the other young kitties.

Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.

RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN

Domino is 8 months old. He has been at the animal haven since June. He is sweet and loves to play!

Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.

PURRFECT PAWS

CAT RESCUE

Vinnie is a handsome guy who loves affection and cuddles on his terms. His fur is very soft and shiny. He loves to sleep in bed with his human and foster dog. He is under 1 year old.

Visit www.purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or message the Facebook page for more information.

