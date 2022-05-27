Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYRocky is a 2-year-old Labrador mix. He is a handsome boy who has lots of energy. Rocky is very sweet –he loves to cuddle and have attention shown to him. Rocky still needs some training.
Thumbs is around 2 months old. He is a very sweet, playful and entertaining little guy.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYTemperance is a 1-year-old Husky mix who was surrendered to the shelter by her original owners who could no longer handle her energy. This mild-mannered girl needs a little bit of extra time to get used to strangers, but with some patience (and a few tasty treats), she will come out of her shell. Once she does, she becomes a silly, playful, smiling face! Temperance still loves to run and play with people as her playmates. She isn’t such a fan of other dogs or cats. She’d also do best in a home with only older children.
Calvin is a bit of a spontaneous spirit. This fellow is just under 1 year old and ready for a new adventure, whether it’s racing across the floor, hiding, asking for pets, etc. What he knows for sure though is that he’d like a new home. Maybe he could even go with his brother Hobbes to keep him company!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENOtis is about 8 weeks old and looking for his furever home.
Visit Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCASophia is a 4-month-old Pit Bull mix who likes to carry around squeaky toys and play. Sophia also loves treats and a nice soft bed for naps. She needs a home with patience and some time to teach her basic commands.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
STRAY CAT CENTRALRocky is a 4/5-month-old boy who is friendly, fun and litter trained. He is ready for his new home!
Contact SCC on Facebook or straycatcentral@yahoo.com.