Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Albert is 2-3 years old. He is a Labrador/Australian Shepherd mix. He is a super sweet boy and loves people. Albert still needs some training. He would probably do best in a home with no other dogs.
Bear is a handsome cat who is 3 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. This big guy loves to play. Bear loves attention. He is quite a character.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Mabel is around 5 months old and the bravest one of the litter. She is still a little shy, but can be easily convince that toys are a lot of fun. Mabel would prefer a quieter environment while introducing her to a new home, that way she can adjust more easily.
Calvin is a bit of a spontaneous spirit. This fellow is just under 1 year old and ready for a new adventure! He’s never quite sure just which adventure to embark on next. The options are just too many for him sometimes. What he does know for sure though is that he’d like a new home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Frosty is a super enjoyable kitty who loves to play with bouncy toys. He loves treats as well.
Merill is part of a brother-sister duo with her brother, Daryll. These are puppies who came to the shelter as strays. They will need a home with patience, time and training.
To apply, visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Minnie is 4 1/2 months old. She is a sweetheart and good with other cats.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
TINY PAWS NICU
Starla is a very affectionate girl. She is not a fan of other cats, but would maybe warm up to one if they didn’t mess with her too much. She doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Starla loves a nice lap to lay on. She is a purr machine.
Visit https://tinypawsnicu.org.
THE CALICO CAFE
CC stands for “Coffee Cat.” CC is at The Calico Cafe in Brookville. Despite the sassy appearance, she is extremely affectionate. She is ready to settle down in a home, preferably without any dogs, after raising her kittens. She does great with cats and kids.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.