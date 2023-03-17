Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Trooper came to the shelter as part of a humane case. He is a very sweet dog with lots of energy. Trooper is a 4-year-old Terrier mix.
Jughead is a handsome cat who was born on April 9, 2021. He is a sweet and funny guy. Jughead would do best as the only pet in a quiet home.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Maverick is a fun boy who likes treats. He is a loveable sweetheart. He is definitely not a cat lover, though. He could be introduced to any dogs who are already in a home. Maverick would like to find his furever home.
Bindi loves to run and play. She also likes to curl up on a good lap and give head boops. Bindi is patiently waiting for her furever home.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Koda is 9 months old. He is a Pit Bull/treeing Walker Coonhound mix who is outgoing and goofy. Koda loves to play and would like to have a family who loves to play, too. Koda enjoys other dogs.
Sailor is around 2 years old and is a ball of fun. He likes strings and playful antics. Sailor also likes affection from people.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Stormie is over 5 months old. She is very sweet and loves to play. Stormie gets along with other cats.
If interested, call the RAH at 814-389-1082.
THE CALICO CAFE
Moshannon may be a little shy at first, but she is extremely sweet. Now that her mothering days are behind her, she is looking for a cozy home to spend the rest of her days.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Logan is a kitty who is full of energy. He loves being with people. Logan gets along well with other cats, but has not been exposed to dogs yet.
Apply at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.