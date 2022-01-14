Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Phillip is a very sweet and gentle dog. He came to the shelter as a stray. Phillip is estimated to be around 8 years old. Phillip loves to go for walks and be around people.
Momma is a beautiful, sweet, and funny girl who is estimated to be around 5 or 6 years old. Momma came to the shelter as a stray. When she arrived at the shelter, she was pregnant. She gave birth to five kittens who all have been adopted. Momma is quite a character who loves attention.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYOrange is a big-eyed beauty who is sweet and a fan of treats! She hopes to have a home where she will be spoiled with love and snacks.
Luna is a 3-year-old Labrador mix who has a lot of energy. This lady is one of those very special pups who has never met a stranger. She loves everyone, greeting them all with a huge smile and wagging tail.
Luna is a good leash walker, though she can sometimes get excited and pull when she sees something interesting, so it is recommended that a harness be used.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCARicky is 6 months old and likes to play and cuddle! He also loves treats.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENMurray is 5 months old and he is a huge sweetheart!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEMs. Norris is a sweet and friendly girl who still loves play time. She likes attention from people, but is also independent. She is good with other cats and children.