Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
CJ is a Blue Heeler mix who is estimated to be a little over 1 year old. He came to the shelter as a stray. CJ might come off shy at first, but he is a super sweet boy. CJ is a playful and energetic dog. He does have some separation anxiety, and would do best in a home where someone is home most of the time. CJ is good with other dogs and kids. He does not do well with men.
Sweet Howie somehow keeps getting overlooked. He is coming up on 1 year of living at the shelter. Howie is just purrfectly pawsome in every way. He has it all –from the neatest looking eyes to his great personality. He is extremely friendly and very easy going. It seems like nothing phases him. Howie is playful, gentle, laid back, sociable and an all-around great guy.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYEmily is a Terrier mix who is 4 years old. She was brought to the ECHS from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. Emily is a little timid, and needs some time and patience when first meeting people. She is very food motivated, and gets along with other dogs, cats and children. Emily is a polite leash walker who enjoys walks very much. She is also beginning to match commands.
Ash is a few months old. She came to the shelter with her brothers Blaze and Flame. Ash is still adjusting to shelter life and is a bit concerned by it all, but she is sweet and interested in toys. She’d prefer a quieter home to adjust in for a bit.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCABailey is a 2-year-old Beagle mix who loves to go for walks and also loves children. He does well with other dogs and cats. Bailey has slight separation anxiety, so comforting toys and positive reinforcement is welcomed.
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEIggy is part of a litter of sweet and adorable boys ready to be adopted. He has been loved and handled from day one.
Visit purrfectpawscatrescuesbf.com.
TINY PAWS NICUTT is a sweet and silky boy. He loves to purr very loud! TT gets along with other cats, dogs and loves to cuddle.
Visit form.jotform.com/213484275553056 to apply.