Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Sheldon is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who came from a shelter in South Carolina. He can be shy, but once he warms up, his personality shines through. He is playful, cuddly and loves kisses. Because he is a little timid, Sheldon needs to go to a home without young children and no other dogs.
Rice Krispie is something sweet that will make someone’s day! She is around 2 years old and loves to snack. She can’t wait for her furever home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENDexter is 5 months old and was a stray. He takes his play time very seriously. Dexter plays well with other cats and loves to snuggle.
Call 814-389-1082 for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYYeager has been at GHS since March. He would like to go to his furever home now! He is a 4-year-old Husky/Shepherd mix who has lots of energy. He loves playing fetch and with squeaky toys. Yeager loves going for walks. He needs to go to a home with no other dogs and no small children.
Blue is a handsome cat who is quite a character. He came to the shelter as a stray. Blue is estimated to be around 1 year old.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Archie is young and very playful! He would love a home with other kitties or by himself.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Sippy is a super playful and rambunctious kitty who has been at the shelter since January. All Sippy needs is lots of toys to keep busy in his new home. He can’t wait to play with his new family!
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLacey is a 3-month-old kitten who is very sweet and loving. She has been around other cats and dogs.
For an application, message the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUECameron is a sweet and playful kitten who follows people around!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTERCandy is a young kitty under 1 year old. She is extremely shy, but improving! Candy would prefer to be adopted with her brother Cherub. They are both shy and could have one another to adjust.
To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.