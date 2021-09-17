Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYShishito is 4 months old. This beautiful little girl is sweet and playful.
Sparrow is 8 months old. She is a friendly girl who enjoys exploring and playing. Sparrow has lived at the shelter since May. She is growing from a little kitten into a beautiful cat.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYBuggs is 9 years old. He is missing some fur on his stomach and leg, because he was covered in fleas when he first arrived. He is still in the healing process from his rough past, but he is becoming a happy and lovable boy, despite what he has been through. What would really help Buggs is finding his furever family. The shelter is tough for him, as he likes to be around people. Buggs doesn’t have a preference between adults and kids –he loves everyone he meets –including other dogs! He is protective over sharing his food.
Phyllis is 2 years old. She came to the shelter after being found a stray, where she gave birth to a littler of kittens. Since then, all of her kittens have been adopted, and she is still waiting for her time to shine. Attention is enjoyed on her terms, but for the most part, she likes keeping to herself.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Zeus is 1 year old. He is great with other cats and children. He has not been around dogs. He is very friendly.
If interested, contact the rescue at 814-547-5087.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCARodger is a cutie who loves attention. He has a mustache and loves to roll over and beg for belly rubs. He playful, yet extremely loveable, and still looking for his furever home.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.