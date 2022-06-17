Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
CJ is a Blue Heeler mix who is estimated to be a little over 1 year old. He came to the shelter as a stray. CJ might come off shy at first, but he is a super sweet boy. CJ is a playful and energetic dog.
Milo was born on March 29, 2022. He is as cute as can be, and his kitten antics are a hoot. One can’t help but fall in love with him as he pounces on toys and chases his siblings around the room.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Tina originally came from a southern shelter and was adopted, but unfortunately she was returned. Tina is as sweet as they come! She loves pets, attention and treats. Tina is a social butterfly, and doesn’t enjoy left being alone very much.
Calvin is a bit of a spontaneous spirit. This fellow is just under 1 year old and ready for a new adventure! Calvin enjoys many things, including pestering the other cats in the cat room, racing across the room, asking for pets, and more. What he does know for sure though is that he’d like a new home!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCADiva is 4 months old. Despite the name, this girl is far from a diva. She is sweet and loves playing with toys, and sometimes, her tail!
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENOtis is about 9 weeks old. He is the runt of the family and a cutie! Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com and fill out an application.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.