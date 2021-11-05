Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.
Cash is 8 weeks old and very fluffy! He needs a furever home that will work with his puppy energy, let him grow and learn obedience!
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYHowie is a super cute and friendly little guy who is 2 years old. Howie loves to play and being petted.
Parker is 6 months old. Parker is a friendly and cute cat. He loves to play and explore the cat room.
If you would like to meet Howie or Parker, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Sweet Pea is 6 years old. She can be sweet and she can be sour! Sweet Pea would like a nice and quiet home with little disturbances. She can be a bit snooty with her surroundings, so she would prefer to be the queen of the castle. Sweet Pea is declawed.
Zero is looking for his hero. He is 7 months old and a Pit Bull/Shepherd mix. He is a lover and just needs a minute to get to know people. His personality is worth getting to know!
To meet these cuties, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYPaige is a 3-year-old Rottweiler mix. She is very sweet and loves attention. Paige is a good walker, too! While she loves people, Paige isn’t a fan of dogs smaller than her, or cats. She does also display some resource guarding with her favorite toys and food, and it is because of this, it is recommended she be fed separately from any other animals in the home.
Isaac is a soft-spoken lad who still knows how to have fun. He loves toys, treats and fuzzy blankets. He also likes basking in the shelter’s catio. In addition to being great with people, he gets along very well with other kitties, too. He’d love to got to a home with a friend or two!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEVaughn is a handsome boy who is ready for his forever family!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENStormy is 11 weeks old and will be ready to find a forever home in a couple of weeks.
Call 814-389-7080 or email ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMissy is still searching for her furever home! Contact justusfta@gmail.com or the Facebook page for more information.