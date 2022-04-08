Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Rory is the sweetest cat. Everyone falls in love with this easy-going guy. He is 9 months old and full of energy. Rory loves to play. He also likes to cuddle and receive head and back scratches.
Spooky is a 10-month-old lovely feline. She has her timid moments, but has blossomed revealing her true personality. She has gone from hiding to enthusiastically playing and enjoying head and neck scratches. She likes interaction with people, but is still working on allowing herself to be held. Spooky would be happiest as the only pet in the household, as well as given time to adjust at her own pace.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Tina is a 6-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound. She loves making people laugh and giving hugs. Tina has a laid-back personality and is social. However, Tina does not like to be left alone and tends to bark. She is also a bit of an escape artist.
Morticia was found with her brother, Gomez, as a semi-feral stray. She is slowly getting used to being around people, but would still prefer a quieter home to relax in without expectations. She would be happy to just hang out and explore at her own pace.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Dexter is a little shy at first, but once he finds his person, he will be all over them. He is about 6 months old.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Murray is about 7 months old. He is a little shy until he gets to know someone. He loves to purr, lick and snuggle.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Elsa is an older kitten who is very affectionate and loves to be held and snuggled.