Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Milo and Cosmo are a brother-and-sister duo. The shelter would like to see them adopted together. They are 8 years old and both are declawed in the front.
They were adopted from the shelter when they were kittens, and returned due to their owner no longer being able to keep them.
Milo is very sweet and calm. Cosmo is still nervous and is being a little sassy.
To meet this pair, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCASassy is not too sassy! She would rather just sit and be beautiful and model for her person. Sh his playful, but mostly just wants attention! Sassy needs a home full of lots of love.
To meet her, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYMadison is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. She is a fine southern bell who loves the outdoors! She loves to play and give kisses.
Madison can be a resource guarder, and should be monitored when fed or given toys. She would do best in a home without smaller pets.
Hannah is around 1 year old. She is a social butterfly who loves to say hello! She also likes to play with the other kitties, even if she can be a bit bossy.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Barkley is a handsome tiger cat who is a cuddle bug! He likes other cats and people.
Call 814-547-5087 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEDexter is a young male tabby up for adoption! Find out more about him today.