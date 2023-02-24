Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Apollo is a very sweet dog. He is a Border Collie mix who is 8 months old. Apollo loves to sit right next to people. He is very friendly and playful.
Meg is a beautiful Calico cat. She is 6 months old. Meg is a friendly girl who loves to play.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
STRAY CAT CENTRALAtticus is a very chill guy looking for his furever home. He does well with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs.
Contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com or visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook for further information on submitting an application.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAThis sweetie is Simon. He is always looking for a snuggle. Simon likes to nap in his bed wait for his treats. Do you think that Simon would be a great addition to your family? Then get your application in at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org today!
Gunnar is very playful. He loves running outside and having a good time. He also enjoys soaking up attention. Gunnar likes to cuddle. He would not to well in a home with small children.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEFarley and Fiona are beautiful black-and-white siblings who would love a home together. The only two in their litter, they don’t want to be separated. They are cuddly and playful, and get along with other cats and tolerate dogs.
Fill out an application for Milo at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYJupiter is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is a spunky ball of love. Jupiter loves to play. He doesn’t mind other canine or human playmates, but he doesn’t like to share his toys or treats. He would need to be fed separately from other animals in the home, and go to a home without young children.
Jupiter is high energy, but loves to cuddle. He is a pleasant walker on a leash, and knows some commands.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
THE CALICO CAFEAmaretto is a tiny little girl with an adorable mustache. She is somewhat on the shy side, but equally as sweet. She follows people around and likes to talk! She and her brother, Hennessy, are a little over 1 year old. They are a bonded pair, so they would love to be adopted together.
To apply, contact the café at 814-715-7660.