Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sophie is a Shepherd mix who is around 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Sophie is a nice girl who loves to play, especially with squeaky toys. She still needs training walking on a leash.
Lollipop is a sweet, fun and playful little kitten. He was born at the shelter on Oct. 16, 2021.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYJunior is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who loves to go for walks. He doesn’t like sharing his food or toys, and would need to be watched and fed separately than other animals. He would do best in an only-dog home.
Twix is a lovely lady with a big personality. She is very sweet and loves having ear/chin scratches. She is asking Santa Claus for a new home this year. She would prefer to be the only queen of the castle.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Oreo is a 1-year-old who is almost as sweet as a cookie! He is a fluffy boy looking for his family. He loves attention.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENLuna is 4 months old and sweet as can be!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEDexter is a sweet boy looking for a home for Christmas!