Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Millie is a very loving girl with fun energy to match. She loves to run around and play with toys. She is also very smart. Millie would like a home without cats.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Findley is a 1-year-old Heeler mix. He is a super sweet and funny boy. He likes going for walks and playing.
Jughead is a handsome cat who was born on April 9, 2021. He is a sweet and funny guy who is quite a character. Jughead was adopted from the shelter when he was a kitten. He was returned due to no fault of his own.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Moose is a 6-month-old Terrier mix who is on the calmer side. He loves attention. He seems to do well with people of all ages and most other dogs. It is unknown how he is with cats. He will need some additional work on basic obedience and house training.
Maxx is 2 years old. She just finished raising her kittens and is now ready to find a home of her own. Maxx loves to cuddle and play. She gets along with other cats.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Sparky is 1 year old. He is very loveable and great with other cats.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.