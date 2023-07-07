Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Renegade is a 5-year-old Chocolate Labrador mix. This handsome boy is a little shy, and prefers women over men. He takes a little bit to warm up, but when he does, he blooms into a great dog who loves attention and walks. Renegade will need a quiet home with patient adopters as he learns to trust them. He wouldn’t mind a calm canine friend.
Big Boy sure is a handsome big fella. He is 8 years old and came to the shelter with his sister, Queen B. He is the perfect companion for any family. He would love to go to a home with his sister, if possible, as they’ve been together for many years.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYRemington is a handsome Beagle mix who is 3 years old. He is a super sweet boy. Remington likes going for walks.
Pete is a handsome tuxedo cat who is a little over 1 year old. He loves to play. Pete has lived at the shelter since February. He would love a furever home.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAArchie is a hound mix who always has his nose to the ground. He is very sweet and gentle. Once he warms up, he enjoys giving kisses. Archie will need help with basic training skills.
Sabor came to the shelter with his brother, Ace. He has a wonderful personality and is very sweet. He is a love bug once he opens up to people, and really likes treats.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENSam is 11 weeks old. He loves to play and give kisses.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.