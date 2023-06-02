Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Squirt is a cute little black kitten who was born Jan. 23. He is a sweet and playful little boy. Squirt has two sisters who are also available for adoption.
Sweet Lilly is still waiting on her forever home. She has been at the shelter since October 2021. Lilly is a Beagle mix who is over 3 years old. She loves walks and is quite a character. Lilly would do best in a home with no other animals and no small children. She can be food aggressive. Lilly would love a home!
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYRocco is a 1-year-old hound mix who is a wonderful dog. He gets along great with other dogs in the home. Rocco is playful, goofy, lovable and eager to please. Rocco loves to be around people and going for walks, as well as playing with toys and showing off for treats. He would do best in a home with no small dogs or cats.
Shrub is a 1-year-old boy who was found as a stray under a bush (hence the name). Shrub is an active kitty who loves to play. He should go to a home with only older children. Shrub should also be the king of the castle, or the only cat, in the home.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENTuffy is a 1-year-old tabby who is very sweet and loves attention. He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.