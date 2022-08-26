Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lucille is beautiful Hound dog who is a senior. Sadly, Lucille and four other dogs were found on the side of the road after being left there. She is a big sweetheart who has lots of love to give. Lucille likes squeaky toys and going for walks.
Finigan is a little over 1 year old. He is a charmer. He is the sweetest cat with such an endearing personality. He is extremely loving and lovable. Finigan is very sociable and loves to be held. Finigan dotes on human interaction, affection and touch. If he is not playing, then he is up on someone’s lap. Finigan also has a brother, Quinton, who is almost identical to him. It would be great to see them adopted together, but it is not required.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYGomez came to the shelter with his sister, Morticia, as a semi-feral kitten. While he’s still a bit shy around people, he really loves to play. He is a sweet fellow looking for a calm home to gain some more trust in. He also doesn’t mind other kitties, as long as they’re friendly.
Meet the lovely lady, Twix! Twix is a big girl with some big personality. She is very sweet with people, and loves having her ears and chin scratched. She even went to see Santa so she could ask for her new home in person at Christmastime. She would prefer to live as queen of her home, however, and not share it with other kitties.
Through Labor Day, all of the cats –including kittens –are 50 percent off of their regular adoption price.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAAvery is a Labrador mix. The shelter is unsure of her exact age. She is looking for her furever home!
Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENIris is a 7-month-old girl who loves attention and is ready for her furever home!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com and the Facebook page. Call 814-389-1082 or email ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
Visit https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEElse is part of the “E” litter. She is a beautiful girl looking for a loving home! Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.