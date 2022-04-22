Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Snickers is a 10-year-old Chihuahua. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner going into a nursing home. Snickers is a cute and nice little guy. He is very shy at first.
Echo is a 1-and-a-half-year-old Siberian Husky. Echo is a nice dog who can be shy at first. He loves to go for walks and is good on a leash. Echo has lots of energy.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Butterscotch is around 2 years old and loves to play and explore! She can be a little bit shy with new people, but once she gets to know you, she’s very sweet. While she enjoys the company of people, she would prefer a home with not other cats, please.
Temperance is a 1-year-old Husky mix. She is mild-manned and needs a little extra time with strangers. Once she warms up, she is silly and playful. She loves to run and play. She isn’t such a fan of other dogs or cats. She would do best in a home with older children.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Dwight is 6 months old. He loves toy balls, mice and feathers. He can be shy at first, but doesn’t take long to warm up. He would do well with other cats in the home. Call 814-765-2220 or visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Izzy is 5 months old and she is a little lover!