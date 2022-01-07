Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bosco is a Chihuahua mix who is 7 months old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Bosco is a sweet and loving dog who loves attention. He would make a great companion. He knows some basic commands. Bosco would do best in a home with no small children.
Randy is a sweet and playful little boy who is a little under 3 months old. He is a very entertaining little guy.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYKori is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer mix. She came from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina and is a love bug. Kori loves to cuddle all day long! She enjoys walks, too, but would much rather chill with her human. Kori is not a fan of other dogs or cats, and would do best as the queen of her castle. She would need kept on a leash.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCATrixie is a Terrier mix who loves attention. She is very sweet and would make a great companion!
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENCarnie is a cutie who is around 6 months old. He was found at the Ridgway carnival grounds. He was so tiny and sickly, but now, he is ready for a loving home!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEHoney is a sweet ginger cat searching for her new family!
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.Winnie and Cheeto have been with he rescue for a few months now. They are kind of shy, but once they warm up, they are very loving.
Contact 814-547-5087 for more information.