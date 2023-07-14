Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sky is a Jack Russell/Beagle mix who is 5 years old. Sky loves to go for walks. She can be a very nice dog, and sometimes a little testy. Sky needs an owner who will make time for her. She needs to go to a home with no children, and should be the only pet.
Buddy is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Buddy is very friendly and a lovebug who loves to play. Buddy has lived at the shelter for a few months, and he would really love a home.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Diesel is a 13-year-old Miniature Pincher mix. Despite being an older gentleman, Diesel is active and ready to explore. He loves people and going for walks. Diesel is a wonderful dog who gets along with dogs his size or larger. He would prefer a home with no animals smaller than him, including cats.
Midnight is 4 years old. When he arrived at the shelter, he was in rough shape, but he pulled through. Midnight loves attention and is always up for a chin scratch. He also likes to follow people around for a little extra love.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Scarlett came to the shelter all the way from Puerto Rico. She is 5 months old. Scarlett will be ready for adoption Aug. 8.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Teddy is a fur ball filled with love. He can be a little shy, so he will need encouraging and patience. He doesn’t like bath time very much.
Marigold is part of a batch of kittens searching for their furever homes. She loves running, chasing toys and having a snack.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Roxy is a 1-year-old Doberman/Labrador mix who is good with other animals and children. Roxy is house and crate-trained.
Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com.
THE CALICO CAFE
Maddy is a little shy, but an extremely sweet boy. He has a very unique face and is a beautiful kitty.
Call 814-715-7660 or email thecalicocafepa@gmail.com.