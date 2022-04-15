Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Boone is a 2-year-old Beagle. He is a super sweet dog who loves toys. He is good with children and would make a great family pet.
Howie is just purrfectly pawsome in every way. He has it all, from the neatest looking eyes to his great personality. He is extremely friendly and very easy going. It seems like nothing phases him. Howie is playful, gentle, laid back, sociable, and an all-around great guy.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Sweet old lady Tigger is waiting for someone to love her. She is 15 years old and was returned to the shelter after living many happy years in a home. It’s hard for her to think about needing a new one at this age.
This beautiful girl just wants a nice soft bed to sleep in and some loving scratches behind the ears. She is quiet and chill, a puuurfect relaxing companion.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Bristol is a 1-year-old girl looking for her furever family!
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Daisy Mae is a 7-month-old Boxer mix looking for her furever home! She is a sweet girl who needs lots of training and love. She loves attention. Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Trixie has been with RAH since June. She is over 1 year old and very sweet.