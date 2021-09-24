Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mary is a 11-year-old Dachshund/Jack Russell mix. Mary was surrendered to the shelter due to her owners moving. She is a very sweet and loving dog who knows some basic commands.
Wednesday is a beautiful little black kitten. She is around 4 months old. Wednesday is a sweet and playful little girl.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYAaron is a handsome smiley boy who is just over 1 year old. He was adopted when he was still small, and found himself back at the shelter again. He is a big boy with lots to adore.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.
Willie has been with the rescue for a little over a year. He is great with other cats.
If interested, contact the rescue at 814-547-5087.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENCharlie is a 4-month-old kitten who loves to play. He gets along with everyone.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or call 814-389-7080.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAFrankie is the most handsome boy around! He is 5 months old and available for adoption with his sister, Grace. Frankie loves cuddles and playing.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEDexter is a sweet boy who is very is calm and precious!