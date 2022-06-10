Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Zuri is a 3-year-old Terrier mix who is a sweetheart and very fast learner! She is very active and loves to play. She would need a home that matches her energy. Zuri should be in a single-dog home, or one with a very tolerant playmate.
Squeekers is 11 years old and looking for her furever family. She is very affectionate and loving. She likes following people around, ear scratches and sitting on laps.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bandit is a 2-and-a-half-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. Bandit is very sweet and loving. He enjoys car rides.
Sheba is calm, cool, and collected. Sheba came to Gateway Humane Society with four kittens. She has a wonderful demeanor. She is very gentle, friendly and playful. Sheba is a lovely cat who will bring happiness to any home.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Sonny is 4 months old. He loves attention! Don’t let the affection fool you, though. He loves a nice toy to keep him occupied. He is looking for his purrfect match.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Teddy is part of a kitten trio. All are playful and full of love.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Mickey is a little cutie who enjoys playing with ribbons, balls and springs. He is the last of the litter looking for his furever home! Visit SCC on Facebook or email straycatcentral@yahoo.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Rusty is around 8 months old. He loves to cuddle and is a very sweet boy! Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com.