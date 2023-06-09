Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Cinnamon is a Red Labrador mix who is 5 months old. Cinnamon and her brother Flash were brought here from a high-kill shelter in Texas. Cinnamon is a very sweet girl who loves toys. She still needs some training. Cinnamon has been vet checked, spayed, is heartworm negative and will be microchipped upon adoption.
Jughead is a handsome cat who was born on April 9, 2021. He is a sweet and funny guy who is quite a character Jughead was adopted from the shelter when he was a kitten.
He was returned to the shelter due to no fault of his own.
To meet either of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 814-375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Mindy is a 13-year-old is a lovely older lady who is on the shy side. She hopes to find a nice, quiet home where she can blossom into the loving and cuddly kitty she is. Mindy is just looking for a comfy bed and a tasty treat. She is declawed.
Diesel is 13 years old. Hs is active and ready to explore, despite being older! Diesel likes going for walks and loves people. Diesel would prefer a home with no animals who are smaller than him, including cats.
Visit www.echumanesociety.org to fill out an application. Call the shelter at 814-834-3247.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Sunflower is a bright-eyed girl who would love a furever home. She is 2 years old.
Billy is a Beagle mix who loves to smell everything. Billy is a ball of love and excitement. He has a sweet personality, and just needs some help with potty training.
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply or call 814-765-2220 to schedule an appointment.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Jane is a beautiful cat who is looking for a loving family. She is 1 year old and a very sweet girl.
Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814-389-1082.
THE CALICO CAFE
How has Cobalt not found a home yet? He is one of the sweetest cats on earth. Cobalt is a total cuddle bug.
To apply or meet him, call 814-715-7660.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Stella is a 2-year-old calico who loves to cuddle. She also likes other cats and dogs.
Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook or contact straycatcentral@yahoo.com.