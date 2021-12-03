Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAThis is Max’s second Christmas at the shelter. He is a 5-year-old PIt Bull mix who was originally an outside dog. Max will get a nice warm bed and extra treats for Christmas, but what he would really love is a home of his own.
Max has seen many animals come and go. He is truly a good boy who can sit, shake and loves belly rubs.
Make Max’s dream of the perfect Christmas come true! Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org or call 814-765-2220 for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYButch is a 4-year-old German Shorthair mix. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Butch has lots of energy. He is a nice dog who loves to go for walks. Butch would do best in a home with no other animals.
Parker is 7 months old. He is very friendly and playful. He loves to eat and explore the cat room.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYMitsy is a 2-year-old tuxedo kitty who would love a new home for the holidays. She is shy and independent, but loves to play with her kitty friends.
Madison is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who is a fine southern bell. She loves the outdoors and loves to play. Madison should be carefully watched when she is fed or given toys, and should be fed separately from other pets.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAiden is a polydactyl playful kitten looking for his furever home.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVENAgitha is a 1-year-old orange kitty who came from a hoarding situation. She loves attention and playing. The RAH is only asking for a donation for adoptions during the month of December.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.