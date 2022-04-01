Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lilly is a Beagle mix who is a little over 3 years old. Lilly is a sweet and funny girl who loves walks. She is quite a character. Lilly would do best in a home with no other animals and no small children. She can be food aggressive.
Mandy came in as a stray with three kittens. She is between 1-5 years old. Mandy is beautiful with what resembles a dab of white paint on her nose and long shiny black fur with a white underbody. She likes to play with a feather teaser, and then chill out on her cardboard scratcher as she observes what’s going on around her. Mandy loves attention. She prefers to be the only pet in the home.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Liberty is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This sweetheart is exactly that, a sweetheart! She’s the type of girl who has never met a stranger be it human or canine, even age doesn’t matter to her! In fact, she original came from a home with children.
Liberty is an active dog that loves to run, play, and go for walks. She’s also a wonderful kisser, though she does need to be told not to jump up for kisses from time to time.
Milkshake is a 1-year-old tuxedo boy looking for a quiet home. Milkshake is still a bit timid with strangers, but he is very sweet and will melt your heart. He would be happiest in a lower-activity home that will help him adjust at his own pace.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Karen is a fun, cool and amazing cat! She hates to brag, but she is just the best. Karen is also one of the most beautiful cats ever. Her markings are unique!
Visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.org for more information.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Tweeter is so friendly and loving. She loves looking out the window and being a lap cat!
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Maizee is the office kitty at the animal haven. She loves attention. Maizee is 1 and a half years old.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Ozzy is a beautiful boy who loves affection. He is playful and dog friendly. He loves to be brushed and also loves treats! Ozzy is a snuggler.