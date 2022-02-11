Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lady is a 1-year-old terrier mix who is sweet and loves attention.
Sadly, Bonnie was returned to the shelter due to her owner moving. She is a little depressed. Bonnie is a 7-year-old sweetheart who loves to be a lap cap and hang out in cat trees.
To meet these cuties, call the shelter at 814-375-0505 to schedule an appointment.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Mia is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix. This beautiful lady has a lot of soul behind those pretty eyes! She’s super playful, curious and loves treats. Mia loves the company of people, but isn’t a fan of other dogs or cats, so she will need to go to a single-pet home.
Carrot is a 2-year-old ball of purrsonality. He is full of curiosity and has a passion for playing. He loves pouncing and chasing toys! Carrot prefers not to be picked up, but he likes ear scratches.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Marly is a little over 1 year old. She is very sweet and is up-to-date on everything. She would love to find her furever family!
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com. Contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com or 814 389-7080.
STRAY CAT CENTRAL
Brantley is a sweet boy who is 5 months old. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. He is okay with other cats, kids and dogs.
Call 814-715-0030 for more information. Visit Stray Cat Central on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Remington, aka Remi, is 4 months old. She was found on the side of the road. Remi is friendly and loveable. She would do great in a family setting. She is good with other kitties. For more information, contact justusfta@gmail.com.