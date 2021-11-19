Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Rocco is a Siamese mix who is cute and funny. He has pretty blue eyes!
Stripes likes to show off his stripes if he feels comfortable! He is waiting for the right person. Come and meet him!
To meet these cuties, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Franklin is a 1-year-old Pug/Miniature Pinscher mix who is very sweet. He enjoys walks and playing with toys.
Tasha is a 4-month-old kitten. She is entertaining and sweet and loves to play.
To meet these bundles of love, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Clay is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who is high energy. He would be a great running partner. Clay loves to be active! He also loves stuffed toys. Clay is very dominate with other dogs and a rough playmate. He would need a dog who could tolerate his energy.
Rice Krispie is around 2 years old and loves snacks! She can’t wait to have a good life full of treats soon!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Harriet is soft and a loving girl!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
RIDGWAY ANIMAL HAVEN
Maizee is a big couch potato and loves attention.
Visit www.ridgwayanimalhaven.com or contact ridgwayanimalhaven@gmail.com.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL RESCUE CENTER
Twizzier is a very playful and friendly little boy looking for his new home!
Visit www.tricounty-arc.org or call 814-918-2032.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Miko is still up for adoption after all of this time! He is waiting patiently for someone to come and meet him. He is friendly and good with kids.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com or the Facebook page.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD CO.
Sally was found outside in DuBois. The foster parent opened her door, and Sally ran right inside! She is fully vetted and loves to play. She likes other cats and isn’t bothered by dogs. She likes to sit on laps.